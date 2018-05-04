Brewers' Travis Shaw: In Friday's lineup
Shaw (foot) will play third base and bat fourth against the Pirates on Friday.
Shaw will not miss any additional time after suffering a foot contusion during Wednesday's series finale in Cincinnati. Over 31 games this season, Shaw is hitting .241/.331/.473 with six home runs and 16 RBI.
