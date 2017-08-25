Brewers' Travis Shaw: In Friday's lineup
Shaw (ankle) is in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Fortunately, Shaw's minor ankle injury didn't force him to miss a game, as he's starting at the hot corner and hitting cleanup Friday night. Although Shaw's batting average for the last seven games is just .172, he seems to be exiting his minor slump, as he's hit a double and driven in a run in each of Milwaukee's last two contests.
