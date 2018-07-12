Brewers' Travis Shaw: In Thursday's lineup

Shaw (ankle) will man third base and bat fifth against the Pirates on Thursday.

Shaw will not miss any additional time after leaving Wednesday's contest in the sixth inning due to a rolled ankle. Since the Brewers are about to play five games in four days in Pittsburgh, don't expect to see Shaw in the starting lineup for each outing as manager Craig Counsell will likely give him a little rest at some point.

