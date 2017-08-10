Play

Shaw (personal) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Shaw missed Wednesday's game due to a family matter, but is back in his typical spot in the lineup -- hitting cleanup at third base -- for the series finale against Minnesota. Since the All-Star break, Shaw is hitting .259/.344/.471 with five home runs and 10 RBI.

