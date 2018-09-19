Brewers' Travis Shaw: In Wednesday's lineup

Shaw (knee) will man second base and bat cleanup against the Reds on Wednesday.

Shaw won't require any additional time off after exiting Tuesday's game due to a knee injury. He was struck in the right knee by a pitch in the third inning and proceeded to leave before the top of the fourth frame after initially remaining in the contest. Dating back to the start of the month, Shaw is hitting just .152/.396/.333 with two home runs and three RBI in 15 games.