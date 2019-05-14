Brewers' Travis Shaw: Injury occurred recently

Shaw's strained right wrist occurred on a swing in Monday's game against the Phillies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The report would seem to rule out the wrist strain as an explanation for Shaw's poor start to the season at the plate, as it apparently wasn't an issue that had been nagging him throughout the season. It's not yet clear when he's expected to get back on the field.

