Brewers' Travis Shaw: Launches 31st home run
Shaw went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's series finale against Pittsburgh.
Shaw went deep in the second inning to extend Milwaukee's lead to six. The 28-year-old slugged two homers and drove in four runs to go with four walks over the weekend series against the Pirates. Shaw owns a .242/.348/.484 slash line with 83 RBI and a .832 OPS through 146 games this season. The Brewers are set to open a three-game set with the Cardinals on Monday.
