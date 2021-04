Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Shaw scored Jackie Bradley on an RBI single in the first and later launched his third homer of the season in the third inning off Jake Arrieta. The third baseman has hit safely in five of his last six games, tallying two homers, six RBI, four runs scored and two extra-base hits in that stretch.