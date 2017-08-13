Shaw was seen wearing a walking boot after Saturday's game and he is questionable for Sunday's game against the Reds, Carson Mason of MLB.com reports.

X-rays on the undisclosed injury were negative, yet this situation seems quite murky. He went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and was lifted for a pinch runner toward the end of the game. It is not clear what the exact nature of the injury is, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.