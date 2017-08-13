Brewers' Travis Shaw: Leaves in walking boot
Shaw was seen wearing a walking boot after Saturday's game and he is questionable for Sunday's game against the Reds, Carson Mason of MLB.com reports.
X-rays on the undisclosed injury were negative, yet this situation seems quite murky. He went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and was lifted for a pinch runner toward the end of the game. It is not clear what the exact nature of the injury is, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...