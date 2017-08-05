Brewers' Travis Shaw: Leaves with apparent head injury
Shaw exited Saturday's game against the Rays in the second inning after being hit in the head by a throw while he was attempting to steal second base.
The throw from Jesus Sucre was off target and ended up hitting Shaw on the left side of his head while he was sliding into second base. He finished 1-for-1 with a steal and was replaced by Hernan Perez. Shaw will likely undergo concussion testing and it would not be surprising if he missed at least a few games. Perez and Jonathan Villar are options to man third base in his stead.
More News
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Smashes 22nd home run Saturday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Homers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sits versus left-hander•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Returns Tuesday, as promised•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: X-rays negative, says he'll play Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Removal deemed precautionary•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...