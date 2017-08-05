Shaw exited Saturday's game against the Rays in the second inning after being hit in the head by a throw while he was attempting to steal second base.

The throw from Jesus Sucre was off target and ended up hitting Shaw on the left side of his head while he was sliding into second base. He finished 1-for-1 with a steal and was replaced by Hernan Perez. Shaw will likely undergo concussion testing and it would not be surprising if he missed at least a few games. Perez and Jonathan Villar are options to man third base in his stead.