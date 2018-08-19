Brewers' Travis Shaw: Lifts homer No. 24

Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

He was the only one to get to Miles Mikolas, touching the right-hander up in the second inning for his 24th homer of the season. Shaw is no longer a true everyday player with the additions of Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop, but he should be in line to start most days during this upcoming week's homestand. The Brewers welcome the Reds and Pirates and neither team deploys a lefty in the starting rotation.

