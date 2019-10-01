Brewers' Travis Shaw: Makes Wild Card squad

Shaw is on the Brewers' roster for Tuesday's Wild Card game in Washington.

It's been a very disappointing season for Shaw, but he still makes the cut as one of the 15 position players the Brewers will carry for the single-elimination contest. The team will likely carry more relievers should they qualify for the NLDS, meaning Shaw could wind up missing the cut for that round.

