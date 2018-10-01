Brewers' Travis Shaw: Mashes 32nd homer

Shaw went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in the Brewers' 12-0 win over the Detroit on Sunday.

It was an explosive ending to the season for Shaw, who put together another productive offense campaign in 2018. Overall, the 28-year-old slashed .241/.345/.481 over 497 at-bats and launched 32 homers, which established a new career-best number after he hit 31 last season.