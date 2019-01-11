Brewers' Travis Shaw: No arbiter needed

Shaw agreed to an unspecified one-year deal with the Brewers, avoiding arbitration.

The Brewers came to terms with all of their arbitration-eligible players on deadline day. Shaw enters 2019 on track to be the Brewers' everyday third baseman, but he could also spend time at second base if the Brewers bring back Mike Moustakas.

