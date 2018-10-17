Brewers' Travis Shaw: Not in Game 5 lineup

Shaw is out of the lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

As expected, Shaw will remain in a reserve role with another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) on the mound for Los Angeles. Manager Craig Counsell elected to move forward with the same lineup he used in Game 1 against Kershaw, placing Hernan Perez fifth in the order at the second-base position.

