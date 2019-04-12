Brewers' Travis Shaw: Not starting Friday
Shaw (hand) isn't in Friday's starting lineup against the Dodgers.
Shaw was struck by a pitch on his right hand Wednesday night, and although X-rays came back negative, he'll remain on the bench for the series opener. He should have a shot to return to the lineup over the weekend considering he's dealing with a bruise. With Shaw on the bench, Mike Moustakas will draw the start at the hot corner and Hernan Perez gets the call at second base.
