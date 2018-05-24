Brewers' Travis Shaw: Notches 12th homer Wednesday

Shaw went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Shaw's three-run homer busted the game open and helped chase Zack Godley in what ended up being a seven-run fourth inning for the Brewers. The 28-year-old is now hitting .243/.327/.514 with a team-best 12 homers and 31 RBI across 49 games this season.