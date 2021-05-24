site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Travis Shaw: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Shaw will sit against San Diego southpaw Blake Snell on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Shaw had started against each of the three previous lefties the Brewers faced but will get a day off this time around. Luis Urias starts at third base in his absence.
