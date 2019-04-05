Brewers' Travis Shaw: On bench Friday

Shaw is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Shaw will hit the bench after starting the first seven games of the season as he is 1-for-16 with one walk in his career against Chicago lefty Jose Quintana. Mike Moustakas slides over to third base with Hernan Perez stepping in at the keystone for the Brewers.

