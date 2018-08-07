Brewers' Travis Shaw: On bench Tuesday

Shaw is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Shaw has homered in each of the last two games, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener with a left-hander in Clayton Richard starting for the Padres. Johnathan Schoop will slide over to man second base in his stead, opening up a spot for Hernan Perez to start at shortstop.

