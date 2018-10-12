Brewers' Travis Shaw: On bench vs. Kershaw

Shaw is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Friday.

Shaw will take a seat with left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the mound for Los Angeles. In his place, Hernan Perez will man the keystone and bat fifth in the order. Look for Shaw to join the fray toward the tail end of Friday's series opener.

