Brewers' Travis Shaw: Optioned to Triple-A

Shaw will be optioned to Triple-A San Antonio, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Shaw has scuffled mightily this season, hitting just .164/.278/.290 across 212 plate appearances. It was a surprising fall in performance for Shaw, who hit more than 30 home runs in each of his first two seasons with the Brewers. His demotion clears roster space for top-prospect Keston Hiura.

