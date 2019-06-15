Brewers' Travis Shaw: Out against Bumgarner

Shaw is not in Saturday's lineup against the Giants.

As is typically the case, Shaw heads to the bench with lefty Madison Bumgarner on the hill for San Francisco. He is 4-for-21 with one home run and nine strikeouts in seven games since coming off the injured list. The Brewers were willing to give Shaw a chance to get back on track, but if he doesn't heat up soon, it seems likely that Keston Hiura will displace him at the keystone. Hernan Perez is starting at second base and hitting sixth.

