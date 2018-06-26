Brewers' Travis Shaw: Out at least until Thursday

Shaw (wrist) will not play Tuesday or Wednesday but hopes to return to action Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shaw has battled a sore wrist for over a week, and he is hoping a couple more days off helps him get right again. If he is still too sore to play Thursday, the Brewers could place him on the disabled list in order to give him ample time to get back to 100 percent without taking up a spot on the roster.