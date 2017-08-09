Play

Shaw is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.

Shaw will get a day off after starting the past two games while Hernan Perez picks up a start at the hot corner. The third baseman hasn't seemed to feel the effects of the neck injury that he suffered Saturday, going 3-for-11 at the plate since the incident. He will likely return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale.

