Brewers' Travis Shaw: Out of Saturday's starting lineup
Shaw is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.
Shaw has started the last 17 games, hitting .250/.384/.517 with four home runs in 60 at-bats over that stretch. Hernan Perez will start at the hot corner and hit fifth in his place.
