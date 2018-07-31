Brewers' Travis Shaw: Picks up three hits in victory

Shaw went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's victory over the Dodgers.

The All-Star break seems to have done wonders for Shaw, who was banged up a bit at the conclusion of the first half but has posted a .905 OPS over 11 games since play resumed July 20. Shaw fouled a ball off his ankle in his final at-bat Monday, but the good news is he remained in the game. He was replaced at second base for the bottom of the ninth inning, but that certainly could have been the case even if he wasn't dinged given his limited experience at the keystone. Those hoping to use Shaw in Tuesday's lineup should be sure to check his status when lineups come out, but according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he "should be good" to play Tuesday.