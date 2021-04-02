Shaw went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a walk during Thursday's extra-inning win over the Twins.

Shaw reached base in three of his five plate appearances and provided quite an offensive spark for the Brewers when the team needed it the most, as he drove in two runs with a two-out RBI double that scored Keston Hiura and Christian Yelich in the bottom of the ninth. It remains to be seen whether Shaw will be the Brewers' primary third baseman this season, but there's no question he started the season on a strong note.