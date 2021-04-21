Shaw went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the 6-0 win against the Padres on Tuesday.

Shaw took advantage of Jurickson Profar's error in the third inning, knocking in two runs on a double to stretch the Brewers' lead. After an unpleasant 2019 season with the Brewers batting .157, Shaw has turned the tables in his second journey with the team. He leads the team in RBI (13) and tied for the lead in home runs (3). The 31-year-old has picked up the slack while many key players remain injured for the Brewers.