Brewers' Travis Shaw: Reaches base four times Thursday
Shaw went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.
Shaw has not done much in the home run or RBI categories early on, but he is still getting on base (.345 OBP) and has racked up six doubles, so he has still been productive for the Brewers. He has also hit cleanup in all but one game so far this year, and there is no reason to believe he will cede that spot anytime soon.
