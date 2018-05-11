Brewers' Travis Shaw: Records three hits
Shaw went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Thursday against the Rockies.
Shaw took advantage of his first game at Coors Field, collecting three hits in a game for the first time since April 20. He has struggled mightily of late, recording just three hits in his past 31 at-bats prior to the Thursday's performance. He'll look to use the weekend series at Coors Field as a way to snap out of his slump.
