Brewers' Travis Shaw: Rehab assignment on tap
Shaw (wrist) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Shaw took about 75 swings in the batting cage Sunday with no issues, clearing the way for a rehab assignment. The 29-year-old doesn't figure to require too many games to return from the wrist issue given he's been out less than a week, but the team could give him a few extra games to try and sort things out before returning him to the majors.
