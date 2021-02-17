Shaw signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old will rejoin the Brewers after spending a year with the Blue Jays, and he'll earn $1.5 million if he cracks the big-league roster, plus another potential $1.5 million in incentives. He can opt out of the deal if not on the major-league roster March 15. Shaw had an .844 OPS and 63 homers over his first two seasons in Milwaukee, but he was let go after posting a .551 OPS and 33.0 percent strikeout rate in 2019. Luis Urias is the current favorite for the starting job at third base, but Shaw should be in the competition given Urias has yet to establish himself in the big leagues.