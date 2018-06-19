Brewers' Travis Shaw: Remains out Tuesday
Shaw (wrist) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.
Shaw tweaked his right wrist Sunday against the Phillies. He did not appear in Monday's game and is considered day-to-day. Hernan Perez will again start at third base in his place.
