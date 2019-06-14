Brewers' Travis Shaw: Resting for series opener

Shaw isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Shaw went 0-for-6 in his last contest Wednesday against the Astros, and he'll head to the bench with a lefty in Drew Pomeranz set to toe the rubber for the opposition. Mike Moustakas moves to the hot corner, opening the door for Hernan Perez to start at the keystone.

