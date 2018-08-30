Brewers' Travis Shaw: Resting in series finale

Shaw is out of the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Shaw was one of five Brewers regulars to record multiple hits Wednesday in the team's 13-12 win in 10 innings, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two RBI and a run scored. He'll be given a breather for the day game after the night game, with Jonathan Schoop slotting in at the keystone in his stead.