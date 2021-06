Shaw (shoulder) played catch and fielded ground balls Monday for the first time since landing on the injured list, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

The 31-year-old dislocated his left shoulder June 9 but has resumed baseball activities since he won't required surgery to address the injury, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Shaw is on the 60-day injured list and expected to be reinstated when first eligible Aug. 10.