Brewers' Travis Shaw: Returning to majors
Shaw will be recalled from Triple-A San Antonio, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Shaw is set to rejoin the Brewers ahead of Friday's series opener against the Cubs after spending the past month with San Antonio. In 18 appearances for the Missions, the infielder slashed .316/.494/.754 with eight home runs and a 19:17 BB:K. Despite his success during his stint in the minors, it remains to be seen what role Shaw will fill upon his return to the big club, as Keston Hiura and Mike Moustakas have both played well enough to deserve everyday at-bats.
