Shaw (neck) went 1-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Shaw was originally scheduled to get the day off to rest his stiff neck, but he was forced into action after Domingo Santana was hit by a pitch on the wrist in the first inning. The 27-year-old played nearly the entire game with no issues, so he should be comfortably deployed moving forward.

