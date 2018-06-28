Brewers' Travis Shaw: Returns to lineup Thursday

Shaw (wrist) is starting at third base and batting cleanup Thursday against the Reds.

Shaw was held out of the lineup during the two-game series with Kansas City, but will make his return Thursday in Cincinnati. The 28-year-old has struggled with a .211/.343/.355 slash line in June, and has not hit a home run since June 5, his only home run over his last 77 at-bats.

