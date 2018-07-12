Brewers' Travis Shaw: Rolls ankle Wednesday

Shaw exited Wednesday's matchup with the Marlins after suffering an ankle injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shaw was lifted from the game in the sixth inning after he was seen limping on the field. After the game, he stated "it's not terrible" and "we'll see how it does on the flight tonight." Shaw will likely undergo further evaluation prior to Thursday's series opener against Pittsburgh to determine his status moving forward.

