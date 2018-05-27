Brewers' Travis Shaw: Scores twice in blowout win
Shaw went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two runs and an RBI in the Brewers' 17-6 win over the Mets on Saturday.
Shaw was one of six Brewers starters to record at least two hits in the contest as Milwaukee rolled to its largest margin of victory of the season. The third baseman has been on a tear since about mid-May, going 19-for-55 (.345 average) with six home runs, 16 RBI and 11 runs over the last 15 games he has played.
