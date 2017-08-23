Shaw was sent for X-rays on his foot following Wednesday's game against the Giants, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shaw was in noticeable pain after fouling a ball off his foot in the ninth inning, and although he was able to finish the game, the Brewers will send him for tests to make sure everything checks out. Consider him day-to-day for now; more should be known once the test results are disclosed. With an off day Thursday, it's possible Shaw won't be forced to miss any action.