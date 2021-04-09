Shaw went 3-for-4 in Thursday's 3-1 loss to St. Louis.
In the middle of a struggling Brewers lineup, the infielder has excelled thus far to the tune of a .316 average with six RBI in 19 at-bats. Shaw is flashing his 2017-2018 form after hitting a miserable .191 the last two seasons combined. RBI will be more plentiful for Shaw if Kolton Wong, Keston Hiura and Christian Yelich start hitting, but his independent offensive success will be enough to maintain moderate fantasy value regardless of others' production.