Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sits against another southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Shaw will sit for the second day in a row Saturday in Miami.
Shaw has now been in the lineup against just one of the five lefties the Brewers have faced this season. Pablo Reyes will make another start at third base in his absence.
