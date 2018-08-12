Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sits against left-hander

Shaw is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finales against the Braves.

Shaw will take a seat against Braves' left-hander Sean Newcomb, with Mike Moustakas starting at third base and Jonathan Schoop at second base for the Brewers. One of Shaw and Moustakas is likely to hit the bench whenever Milwaukee faces a southpaw.

