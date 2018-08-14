Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sits against southpaw

Shaw is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.

The additions of Jonathan Schoop and Mike Moustakas have put a dent in Shaw's playing time, but he's still managed to start eight of 12 games since the deadline. He'll sit for the second game in a row Tuesday as the Brewers have faced a pair of lefties, first Sean Newcomb and now Jose Quintana. Hernan Perez will play second base while Moustakas plays third.