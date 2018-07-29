Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sits Sunday against lefty

Shaw is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

Shaw has been forced to transition to second base following the acquisition of Mike Moustakas from Kansas City, which has consequently seemed to cut his playing time a bit, particularly against left-handed pitching. He'll take his .205 batting average against southpaws to the bench for the series finale, as lefty Andrew Suarez will be on the hill for the opposing Giants. Moustakas will get the start at third base, while Hernan Perez takes over for Shaw at the keystone.