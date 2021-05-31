site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shaw isn't starting Monday's game against the Tigers.
Shaw will retreat to the bench with left-hander Tyler Alexander starting for Detroit. Luis Urias will start at third base and bat eighth.
