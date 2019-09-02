Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sitting out Monday

Shaw is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Shaw manned third base for the final two games of the weekend series with the Cubs, going 1-for-6 with a walk between those contests. With Mike Moustakas (wrist) cleared to return to the lineup Monday, Shaw will now be forced to fight with Cory Spangenberg for reps at second base while Keston Hiura (hamstring) is on the self. Both Shaw and Spangenberg are left-handed hitters, so a platoon arrangement won't be an option.